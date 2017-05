NEW DELHI, April 8 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded India's aviation safety rating, TV channel CNBC said on Wednesday, citing the Press Trust of India.

The Indian news agency cited a U.S. official.

The U.S. regulator downgraded India's aviation safety rating in early 2014, citing a lack of safety oversight. The downgrade meant Indian carriers could not increase flights to the United States and face extra checks for existing ones. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon)