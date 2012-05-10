By Anurag Kotoky
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 10 State-owned Air India
risks losing a $5.8 billion government bailout, India's civil
aviation minister said on Thursday, as industrial action by
pilots disrupted flights for a fourth day.
The national airline, which has been surviving on taxpayers'
money, is scheduled to get $1.3 billion in fresh equity from the
government in the current fiscal year but this is linked to its
performance.
"Pilots need to understand that if Air India does not meet
the performance yardsticks set in the plan, that money will not
reach them. It's not a one-time deal," minister Ajit Singh told
Reuters in an interview.
India's civil aviation industry is suffering under high fuel
costs, low fares and a combined debt of $20 billion. Five of the
country's six main carriers are losing money.
Cash-strapped Air India was forced to cancel at least 30
flights on Thursday alone, after more than 150 pilots did not
report to work, demanding exclusive rights to fly new Boeing
Dreamliners.
"The government is not going to keep on pouring money into
Air India anymore," the minister said. "Nobody is
indispensable."
The carrier has sacked three dozen pilots since the "calling
in sick" agitation began on Sunday night and a court has
declared the action illegal.
"Air India is in a very bad financial situation. They are
not able to pay their employees, they have not cleared airport
dues," Singh said, adding that it owed billions of rupees to
fuel suppliers.
About 500 Air India pilots who fly international routes have
been demanding their colleagues from former state-owned partner
Indian Airlines should not be trained to fly Dreamliners, as it
may hurt the career prospects of original Air India staff.
The two companies were merged in 2007 but there have been
problems with integration. Air India's purchase of Dreamliners
was also criticised by a federal auditor last year for "imposing
an undue long-term financial burden".
The government would not bow to the pilots' demand, Singh
said.
"If a lot of pilots keep reporting sick ... it will cause
disruption. But the prospect of disruption is not going to stop
us from taking firm action," he said.
Singh said the government was open to private investment in
the Air India, which has nearly a fifth of the domestic market,
but it would take this up on a case-by-case basis.
"There are a lot of people trying to enter this market," the
minister said. "Air India has lots of assets, and I am not
talking about only monetary assets. They have the routes, they
have the pilots, they have the parking spots."
(Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan and Mark Potter)