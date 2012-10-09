(Corrects to insert word "for" to clarify that carriers would need to provide a three-year business plan and not a business plan three years in advance)

NEW DELHI Oct 9 India proposes to ask airlines to provide detailed business plans for three years before they purchase planes, the country's aviation minister Ajit Singh said on Tuesday.

Indian carriers have suffered losses and struggled with low load factors as increasing capacity forced them to offer below-cost fares.