NEW DELHI India has lifted restrictions placed on using and carrying Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones on commercial airplanes, but only for devices purchased after September 15, 2016, the country's aviation regulator said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), earlier in September, warned passengers and airlines from turning on or charging Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones when they are on board or storing them in checked-in baggage.

Samsung has not started selling Galaxy Note 7 phones in India as yet, the company said in a statement, adding that it will only sell new devices in the country that will have a green battery icon to indicate it is safe to charge and use on a flight.

The restrictions will continue to apply on Galaxy Note 7 phones that were purchased before September 15 this year, DGCA said in a statement.

Samsung recalled its Note 7 phones across the globe this month due to faulty batteries, which caused the devices to explode, when they were kept on charge or in normal use.

