Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
NEW DELHI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday foreign institutional investors will not be allowed to buy additional shares in Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) as the total holding by the investors had breached the overall limit of 49 percent of the lender's paid-up capital.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.