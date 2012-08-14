NEW DELHI Yoga guru Baba Ramdev cut short his hunger strike on Tuesday and left for his ashram in Haridwar, television channels reported.
The yoga guru and thousands of his supporters had been protesting against corruption and Ramdev had been briefly arrested near parliament on Monday.
"Remove the Congress Party and save the nation," he said at the start of his "protest" walk on Monday afternoon. A Congress spokesman called the rally a political stunt.
Ramdev's anti-graft campaign is loosely aligned to that of social activist Anna Hazare, who staged a hunger strike last summer against corruption that roused public ire against the government, though his popularity has waned.