Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev (C) waves to his supporters during a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Baba Ramdev (C) leans out of a bus window after he was detained by police along with his supporters during a protest march against corruption in New Delhi August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI Yoga guru Baba Ramdev cut short his hunger strike on Tuesday and left for his ashram in Haridwar, television channels reported.

The yoga guru and thousands of his supporters had been protesting against corruption and Ramdev had been briefly arrested near parliament on Monday.

"Remove the Congress Party and save the nation," he said at the start of his "protest" walk on Monday afternoon. A Congress spokesman called the rally a political stunt.

Ramdev's anti-graft campaign is loosely aligned to that of social activist Anna Hazare, who staged a hunger strike last summer against corruption that roused public ire against the government, though his popularity has waned.