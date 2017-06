Newly built motorbikes are seen at the Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune, about 130 km (82 miles) from Mumbai August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) rises 1.2 percent to 1,538 rupees after Nomura upgrades the two-wheeler to "buy" from "neutral," and raises its target price to 1,809 rupees from 1,588 rupees.

The brokerage cites compelling valuations, weak rupee, and the launch of the Pulsar and Discovery motorcycles as key reasons for the upgrade.

Bajaj Auto's stock fell 9.6 percent since the quarter started in April as of Wednesday's close compared with a 6 percent fall in the Nifty in the corresponding period.