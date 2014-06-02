June 2 India's Bajaj Auto Ltd May vehicle sales:

May 2014 May 2013 Pct change TOTAL SALES 351,436 339,348 4 MOTORCYCLE SALES 313,020 304,780 3 EXPORTS 156,179 111,835 40 NOTE: Bajaj Auto is an Indian motorcycle manufacturer and the world's largest maker of motorised three-wheeled rickshaws. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)