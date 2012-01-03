Jan 3 India's Bajaj Auto, the country's second largest bike maker, unveiled a low-emission car on Tuesday, TV channel visuals showed, the company's first product for the car segment.

The RE60 has high fuel-efficiency ratios, the company said in a promotional video.

Bajaj has been working with Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA on a project to develop what was originally planned to be an ultra low-cost minicar. (Writing by Henry Foy)