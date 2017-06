MUMBAI, July 18 Three months ended June 30. (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 7.18 vs 7.11 Net Sales 47.14 vs 45.35 Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 7.91 billion rupees on revenue of 50.89 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed. NOTE: Bajaj Auto Ltd is India's second-largest motorcycle manufacturer. (Reporting by Henry Foy in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)