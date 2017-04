A worker prepares a Bajaj motorcycle before it is delivered to a customer at a Bajaj showroom in Kolkata October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI Shares in Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS), India's second-largest motorcycle maker by sales, rose 2 percent on Thursday after the company reported July-September profit that beat analyst estimates.

The company said on Wednesday net profit rose by 13 percent to 8.37 billion rupees in the September quarter, as a weaker rupee boosted export earnings. The mean estimate of 11 analysts was 8.

The BSE Sensex was down 0.2 percent in trade at 9:37 a.m. Markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)