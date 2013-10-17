MUMBAI Oct 17 Shares in Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle maker by sales, rose 2 percent in pre-open trading on Thursday after the company reported July-September profit that beat analyst estimates.

The company said on Wednesday net profit rose by 13 percent to 8.37 billion rupees ($135 million) in the September quarter, as a weaker rupee boosted export earnings. The mean estimate of 11 analysts was 8.19 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The broader main share index was up 0.2 percent in pre-open trading. Markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)