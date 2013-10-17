MUMBAI Oct 17 Shares in Bajaj Auto,
India's second-largest motorcycle maker by sales, rose 2 percent
in pre-open trading on Thursday after the company reported
July-September profit that beat analyst estimates.
The company said on Wednesday net profit rose by 13 percent
to 8.37 billion rupees ($135 million) in the September quarter,
as a weaker rupee boosted export earnings. The mean estimate of
11 analysts was 8.19 billion rupees, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The broader main share index was up 0.2 percent in
pre-open trading. Markets were closed on Wednesday for a
holiday.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)