GUWAHATI, India Dec 6 Indian police have
arrested a key suspect behind a blast in the state of West
Bengal who is also believed to have been involved in a plot to
assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and stage
a coup there.
Shahnor Alom, who was arrested in a village in the
northeastern state of Assam on Friday night, is an operative of
a banned Bangladeshi group active in eastern India, a senior
intelligence officer said on Saturday.
"Based on specific intelligence, he was caught last night
hiding in his relative's house in a village in Nalbari
district," the officer, who did not wish to be identified as he
is not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.
Indian security officials uncovered the plot against Hasina
in October after two members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen
Bangladesh were killed in an explosion while building homemade
bombs in Burdwan, in West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh.
Alom had been on the run since Oct. 2.
The Assam Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
have taken him into custody and he will appear in court in
Guwahati - Assam's main city - on Saturday afternoon, the police
said.
Alom's 36-year-old wife, also a suspect slapped with similar
charges, was arrested in Guwahati on Nov. 8.
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen was thought to have been lying low
since authorities cracked down on it after it detonated nearly
500 bombs almost simultaneously on one day in 2005 across
Bangladesh, including in the capital, Dhaka.
Mainly-Muslim Bangladesh has suffered three major army coups
and two dozen smaller rebellions since gaining independence from
Pakistan in 1971 in a war that killed and displaced millions.
