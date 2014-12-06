(Adds Alom detained for 14 days by court)
GUWAHATI, India Dec 6 Indian police have
arrested a key suspect in a blast in West Bengal state who they
believe is linked to a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina of neighbouring Bangladesh and stage a coup there.
Shahnor Alom, who was arrested in a village in the
northeastern state of Assam on Friday night, belongs to a banned
Bangladeshi group active in eastern India, a senior intelligence
officer said on Saturday.
Alom, 36, had been on the run since Oct. 2, when two members
of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh were killed in an
explosion while building homemade bombs in Burdwan in West
Bengal. Indian security officials say they uncovered the plot
against Hasina while investigating the blast.
"He was caught last night hiding in his relative's house in
a village in Nalbari district," the officer, who requested
anonymity, told Reuters.
A court in Guwahati, Assam's largest city, ordered Alom to
be held for 14 days for questioning. He told reporters outside
that he had surrendered to police.
But Assam's director general of police Khagen Sharma
contradicted that, saying: "Jihadis are not allowed to
surrender. He was arrested."
Alom's wife, 36, was arrested in Guwahati on Nov. 8 on the
same charges as her husband.
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen was thought to have been lying low
since authorities cracked down on it after it detonated nearly
500 bombs almost simultaneously on one day in 2005 across
Bangladesh, including in the capital, Dhaka.
Mainly-Muslim Bangladesh has suffered three major army coups
and two dozen smaller rebellions since gaining independence from
Pakistan in 1971 in a war that killed and displaced millions.
(Reporting by Biswajyoti Das; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing
by Douglas Busvine and Tom Heneghan)