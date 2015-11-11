(Adds home minister comments)
GUWAHATI, India Nov 11 Bangladesh handed the
founder of a militant separatist group to India on Wednesday, a
rebel leader that for years New Delhi had fought to extradite.
Anup Chetia founded the United Liberation Front of Asom
(ULFA) more than three decades ago and had been imprisoned in
Bangladesh for the last 18 years after being charged with
staying in the country illegally and unlawful possession of
foreign currencies.
He completed a seven-year sentence but was kept in a jail on
the outskirts of Dhaka, as India and Bangladesh, where he had
applied for political asylum, struggled to agree to the terms
for his extradition.
"I welcome the handing over of Anoop Chetia to India by the
Bangladesh government," Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh said
on Twitter.
Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters
that as well as Chetia, ULFA leaders Laxmiprasad Goswami and
Babul Sharma had also been handed over.
Chetia is expected to arrive on Indian soil later on
Wednesday.
The ULFA is one of the largest of the many rebel groups
active in India's restive northeast, a remote and underdeveloped
region that is home to dozens of ethnic groups, many of whom are
campaigning for greater autonomy, statehood or even secession.
The group, which once ran several bases across the border
inside Bangladesh, has demanded a separate state carved out of
Assam and accuses New Delhi of plundering the region's mineral
and agricultural resources.
Fighting in the northeast has killed thousands over the last
few decades and although violence has subsided as some groups
lay down their arms, hundreds are still killed each year.
Chetia's transfer comes amid improving ties between India
and Bangladesh, with both keen to boost trade and security along
the border and to fight human trafficking.
Earlier this year the two countries signed an historic land
boundary agreement, more than four decades after the neighbours
first tried to resolve the complex territorial disputes.
