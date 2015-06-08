NEW DELHI, June 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked outrage after he
praised his Bangladeshi counterpart for her courage to fight
terrorism "despite being a woman", triggering an avalanche of
criticism on social media site Twitter.
#DespiteBeingAWoman was one of the top trends on the micro
blogging site on Monday, with users expressing anger at what
they said was a bigoted and sexist remark and posting pictures
of famous female scientists, politicians and athletes.
Modi, who was on a two-day official visit to neighbouring
Bangladesh, on Sunday told an audience at Dhaka University that
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed that she was committed to
ending terrorism which has plagued both South Asian nations.
"The world has still not found a solution on how to tackle
terrorism. Even the U.N. is not in a position to provide
guidance," said Modi.
"I am happy that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, despite
being a woman, is openly saying that she has zero tolerance for
terrorism. I would like to congratulate Sheikh Hasina for her
courage to deal with terrorism with zero tolerance," he added.
Twitter users went into a frenzy early on Monday as Modi's
comments were picked up by local media, with many taking
pot-shots at the Indian leader's remark.
"How can you even say or think #despitebeingawoman when your
own country had a great female PM way before most first world
countries! Shame!" tweeted a Mumbai-based fashion blogger from
the twitter handle @Fashionopolis.
"Mentality of Men's supremacy remains in the mind of Men
always to show down the woman with words like
#DespiteBeingAWoman," tweeted user Panchal under the handle
@NotNewToAny1.
Some users chose sarcasm to make their point.
"ok. off to work. after cooking sending kid to school to
write big story and run errands. like every other woman i know
#despitebeingawoman," tweeted Gayatri Jayaraman, senior editor
at India Today.
Users also posted images of successful women - from former
Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and British Prime Minister
Margaret Thatcher, to civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks and
education activist Malala Yousafzai to physicist Marie Curie -
under the hashtag #DespiteBeingAWoman.
