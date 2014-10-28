NEW DELHI Oct 28 India's top counter-terrorism agency has uncovered a suspected plot by a banned militant group to assassinate the prime minister of Bangladesh and carry out a coup, three senior Indian security officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

India will hand over a dossier to Bangladesh with details of the plan by members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, which has carried out scores of attacks in India's eastern neighbour, the government and police officials said.

Bangladesh did not comment directly on the assertions that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been the target of a plot, but said it had tightened security on the border with India. (Additional reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka and Sujoy Dhar in New Delhi; Editing by Douglas Busvine, John Chalmers and Mark Heinrich)