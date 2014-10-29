* Bangladesh says has tightened security on border with
India
* Militants also sought to assassinate main opposition
leader
* India has arrested at least six, found dozens of bombs
(Adds detail about madrasa in West Bengal, analyst comment)
By Rupam Jain Nair and Andrew MacAskill
NEW DELHI, Oct 29 India's top counter-terrorism
agency has uncovered a suspected plot by a banned militant group
to assassinate the prime minister of Bangladesh and carry out a
coup, three senior Indian security officials told Reuters on
Tuesday.
India will hand over a dossier to Bangladesh with details of
the plan by members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, which has
carried out scores of attacks in India's eastern neighbour, the
government and police officials said.
Bangladesh did not comment directly on the assertions that
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been the target of a plot, but
said it had tightened security on the border with India.
Mainly-Muslim Bangladesh has suffered three major army coups
and two dozen smaller rebellions since gaining independence from
Pakistan in 1971 in a war that killed and displaced millions.
The alleged conspiracy was discovered after two members of
the group were killed in an explosion while building homemade
bombs at a house in West Bengal in eastern India earlier this
month. Indian police say the militants were Bangladeshis and
were using India as a safe haven to plan the attacks.
"The strategy was to hit the political leaders of the
country and demolish the democratic infrastructure of
Bangladesh," said a senior Indian Home (interior) Ministry
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"This was all being planned on Indian soil and we could have
been blamed if there was an attack."
Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Monday
visited the house where the blasts took place and met West
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the situation.
The revelations come against a backdrop of political
friction earlier this year between Indian nationalist Prime
Minister Narendra Modi and Banerjee.
On one campaign stop in West Bengal before his general
election victory in May, Modi said illegal immigrants from
Bangladesh should get their "bags packed" if he came to power.
Analysts said the speech sought to mobilise Modi's Hindu
support base against Banerjee, who leads a regional party in
West Bengal that is backed by many of the Muslims who make up a
quarter of the state's 90 million population.
Asaduzzaman Khan, Bangladesh's junior home minister, said
Dhaka had been tipped off about a possible militant plot.
"We have received this information unofficially from India
about a terror threat to top politicians in Dhaka. This is the
first time there has been such information," said Khan.
"We are always serious about curbing the activities of the
militants. After the news from India our (security) efforts have
been raised manifold."
West Bengal Home Secretary Basudeb Banerjee declined to
comment.
Modi reached out to leaders of neighbouring countries as
soon as he was elected, inviting them to his inauguration as
prime minister, and he sent his foreign minister to Dhaka to
establish friendly relations. However, border disputes and water
sharing remain unresolved issues between the two countries.
MASSIVE ATTACKS
The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen also planned to assassinate the
country's main opposition leader, Khaleda Zia, the Indian
officials said. Prime Minister Hasina and her chief rival, Zia,
have dominated the country's politics for more than a decade.
The security officials, who requested anonymity because they
were not authorised to speak on the record, did not say how the
militants planned to carry out the assassinations.
The outlawed Jamaat-ul-Mujihadeen detonated nearly 500 bombs
almost simultaneously on one day in 2005 across Bangladesh,
including in the capital, Dhaka.
Its militants later carried out suicide attacks on several
courthouses, killing 25 people and injuring hundreds.
Earlier this year, gunmen opened fire and tossed bombs at a
security van carrying members of the group on the way to court.
"The group were a very serious threat in 2005 and up to
2008, but they have now been very badly decimated," said Ajay
Sahini, executive director of the Institute for Conflict
Management in New Delhi that monitors militant groups across
South Asia.
"The group's leadership has been eroded, which means their
planning capability and capacities for execution have been
seriously limited."
India has arrested at least six people tied to the coup
plot, according to the National Investigation Agency, the law
enforcement institution investigating the case.
The suspects were radicalised in "violent jihadi ideology"
at a local madrasa, about 35 km (22 miles) from the blast site,
according to the agency.
Police found nearly five dozen crude bombs and arrested two
women who were living in the same house and were trying to burn
bomb-making manuals after the incident. In a nearby home, police
found 35 unexploded bombs.
"It is an embarrassment for India because it is a sign we
haven't taken the threats from these groups seriously enough,"
said S. Chandrasekharan, director of the South Asia Analysis
Group in New Delhi. "The border with Bangladesh is literally
open at the moment.
"The quantity of explosives secured is probably only a
minuscule amount of what has been built."
(Additional reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka and Sujoy Dhar
in New Delhi; Editing by Douglas Busvine, John Chalmers and Mark
Heinrich)