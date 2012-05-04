A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Banks may need to raise up to $50 billion of additional equity under the Basel III capital regulations announced by the Reserve Bank of India, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

More than three-quarters of this extra funding would need to be added between the fiscal years 2015/16 and 2017/18, the ratings agency said in a statement.

Lenders have to maintain Tier I capital, or core capital, of at least 7 percent of their risk weighted assets on an ongoing basis, the RBI said in its final guidelines on Basel III capital regulations on Wednesday, from 6 percent currently.

The guidelines are effective from January 1, 2013 in a phased manner over five years.

The new regulations could lead to an equity dilution in banks of roughly $30 billion to $35 billion over the next five years, Macquarie said.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)