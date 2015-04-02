(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews guest columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own.)
By Percy S Mistry
OXFORD, April 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andy Mukherjee's
view on 'Clipping the Indian central bank's wings' was
thought-provoking. But, there is another perspective, equally
provocative, in need of articulation. The Reserve Bank of
India's dominant and repressive influence over banks, non-banks
and capital markets has stunted the growth of Indian finance
since the country attained independence in 1947. In those years,
the RBI has developed a self-deluding, counterproductive
organisational culture. It believes it is the sole guardian of
probity in India, given the naturally profligate, incontinent
monetary and fiscal tendencies of Indian parliamentarians and
financial bureaucrats.
But on deeper analysis, the RBI's approach to regulating and
supervising both banks and the government bond market seems
bizarre. It does not regulate in an impartial, unbiased
fashion. Its approach is to keep repressing the operating scope
of foreign banks in order to protect, first and foremost,
India's appalling state-owned banks which dominate the banking
system, followed by private domestic banks, which are now up to
74 percent owned by foreign institutional investors. This is
hardly sensible.
The RBI's culture seems based on the belief that, since it
is intrinsically pure, there can never be a conflict of interest
in anything it does. The central bank was the owner of State
Bank of India until the mid-1990s. Yet it saw no contradiction
in owning the largest public bank while regulating and
supervising it at the same time. That also applied to NABARD -
an agricultural credit institution that also happened to be an
anachronistic disaster.
Even now, the Indian central bank's regulatory model remains
inherently weak. The RBI quarantines 27 percent of bank
deposits and other liabilities in government securities through
statutory lending and cash reserve ratios. Both are primitive
instruments. Further, it directs another 40 percent of banks'
assets by a fiat-based system of "priority sector
lending." But it has no idea of what the lending priorities
should be. Thus the RBI directs 67 percent of banks' total
assets while supposedly supervising the system by micromanaging
the lenders. This has resulted in a bad loan mess that is
proving near impossible to clean up.
Contrary to Mukherjee's view, the RBI should not continue to
regulate trading in government bonds and bills. In these
"markets" the RBI is - on behalf of the Indian government - the
issuer, principal buyer, and price-setter. So, it regulates
itself. Is that good?
The RBI will, of course, remain the largest operator in the
markets for government bonds and bills. For that reason, it must
not regulate them. That is the job of the Securities and
Exchange Board of India. Of course SEBI must build
up the capacity to regulate these markets. But, to
emphasise SEBI's weakness in this area is to miss the point. The
RBI does not have that capacity either. It does not regulate
itself very well. Its order-matching system for government
securities can be moved over to the SEBI-supervised National
Stock Exchange in its entirety.
The RBI's regulation of the government securities market
has other damaging effects. The central bank's eminent domain
over government bonds and bills prevents SEBI from doing the job
it should to foster the development of markets for corporate
bonds and bills.
Equally, it is essential to subject the RBI's decisions to
appellate and judicial review. So far it has got away with
extreme arbitrariness and authoritarianism in its
decision-making. The threat of being subject to external review
might make it a tad more responsible.
The RBI has a long way to go before it becomes the regulator
it should be. Getting carried away with the personality cult of
its governor does not help. Remember Alan Greenspan? The RBI's
wings do need clipping urgently to bring it in line with good
central banks around the world. Raghuram Rajan held that view
when he was an independent academic. Now, he appears to have
been captured by the RBI's bureaucracy. He is fighting all
attempts to shrink the RBI's role because of pushback from his
officers and employees' unions. They do not want to cede an inch
of the RBI's omnipotence.
In summary, the RBI needs its wing-span narrowed. That will
be good for the RBI, the Indian financial system as well as the
country's wider economic interests.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Percy S. Mistry is chairman of Oxford International
Associates (UK) Ltd. and was a former executive at the World
Bank. He authored a 2007 report on making Mumbai an
International Financial Centre.
