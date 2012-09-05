MUMBAI, Sept 5 Credit growth at Indian banks was
almost stagnant in the first five months of the fiscal year that
started in April, as policy inaction and bureaucracy h e ld up
major infrastructure projects and dampened investor sentiment,
bankers said.
Banks' loans grew 0.6 percent as of Aug. 24 since the
beginning of April, while deposits were up 3.2 percent, data
from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.
The central bank forecast a credit growth of 17 percent and
deposit growth of 16 percent for the full fiscal ending in March
2013.
"The infrastructure sector absorbs a large chunk of bank
credit, but it has been facing various issues like not getting
clearances from the government, which has hampered credit
growth," a senior official of a state-run bank, who did not wish
to be named, said.
Typically, banks see higher demand for credit in the second
half of the fiscal year, but this year, though some pick-up in
credit is expected in the October-March period, bankers said
they could fall short of the RBI forecast.
As of Aug. 24, banks' credit stood at 47,217.92 billion
rupees, marginally lower than 47,234.58 billion rupees two weeks
ago, while deposits were at 62,916.99 billion rupees, up 0.1
percent.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul;Editing by Sunil Nair)