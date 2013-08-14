MUMBAI Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday banks can exempt some foreign currency non-resident
bank (FCNRB) deposits and non-resident external (NRE) rupee
deposits when calculating their cash reserve and statutory
liquidity ratios.
The RBI said in a statement that starting from the bi-weekly
cycle starting on Aug. 24, incremental three-year foreign FCNRB
and NRE deposits with reference base dates of July 26 and above
will be exempted from the cash reserve and statutory liquidity
ratios.
The cash reserve ratio is the proportion of cash deposits
banks have to keep with the central bank in cash and the
statutory liquidity ratio is the proportion that lenders must
buy into government securities.
