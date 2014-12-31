MUMBAI Dec 31 India on Wednesday named chief
executive officers for four state-owned lenders, as part of
plans to reform a sector constrained by a pile of bad loans and
lagging private peers in profitability.
R. Koteeswaran was named as managing director and CEO of
Indian Overseas Bank, while P. Srinivas will become MD
and CEO of United Bank of India, a finance ministry
statement said.
Animesh Chauhan was named MD and CEO of Oriental Bank of
Commerce, and Kishore Sansi will be MD and CEO of
Vijaya Bank.
The appointments come ahead of Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley's two-day meeting with public sector banks, which
account for nearly three quarters of banking assets in India.
The appointments also break with the tradition of having the
heads of state-run banks act as both chairman and managing
director. The government instead wants to install non-executive
chairmen at most public sector lenders.
The government will soon announce a head for Syndicate Bank
Ltd, it said, but delayed naming chiefs for three
bigger state-owned banks - Bank of Baroda, Punjab
National Bank and Canara Bank.
For these three banks, the selection process will start
afresh with a view to widen the search for candidates, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rajesh Kumar Singh;
Editing by Sunil Nair)