MUMBAI, June 5 India is expected to give an in-principle approval for new banking licences by end-March 2014, Rajiv Takru, Secretary of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said it had extended the validity of in-principle approval for new banks to 18 months from one year. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by John Stonestreet)