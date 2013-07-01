EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MUMBAI, July 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it had received 26 applications for new bank licences, with Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company for India's largest conglomerate, among those seeking the right to set up the first new Indian banks since 2004.
Other applicants include Reliance Capital, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, and Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd , part of the diversified Birla conglomerate.
In February, India's central bank issued guidelines to allow corporate houses to set up banks, part of an effort to expand access to financial services in a country where only about half the population has a bank account.
Licence winners are expected to be announced by the first quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Tony Munroe)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has