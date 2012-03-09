MUMBAI, March 9 Indian bank loans rose 15.6 percent from a year earlier as of two weeks to Feb. 24, while deposits were up 14.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 251.3 billion rupees ($5.04 billion) to 44.075 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 24.

Non-food credit rose 235 billion rupees to 43.243 trillion rupees and food credit rose 16.3 billion rupees to 832.1 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 150.1 billion rupees to 58.155 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 24, the supplement showed. ($1 =49.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)