MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian bank loans rose 18.4 percent on year as of Nov. 4, the central bank's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) showed on Friday.

Deposits were up 17.5 percent from a year earlier.

Outstanding loans rose 299.54 billion rupees to 41.80 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 4.

Non-food credit rose 214.13 billion rupees to 41.03 trillion rupees and food credit rose 85.42 billion rupees to 774.64 billion rupees in the period, the bank said.

Bank deposits rose 351.20 billion rupees to 56.54 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 4, the WSS showed. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)