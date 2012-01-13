MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian bank loans rose 15.9 percent from a year earlier as of two weeks to Dec. 30, while deposits were up 16.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 986.6 billion rupees ($19.2 billion) to 43.66 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 30.

Non-food credit rose 970.2 billion rupees to 42.81 trillion rupees and food credit rose 16.4 billion rupees to 845.5 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 1.55 trillion rupees to 58.28 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec 30, the supplement showed. ($1 = 51.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)