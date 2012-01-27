MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian bank loans rose 17 percent from a year earlier as of two weeks to Jan. 13, while deposits were up 17.2 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans fell 111.7 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) to 43.54 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 13.

Non-food credit fell 130.1 billion rupees to 42.68 trillion rupees and food credit rose 18.5 billion rupees to 863.9 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 292.1 billion rupees to 57.99 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan 13, the supplement showed. ($1 =49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)