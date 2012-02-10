MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian bank loans rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Jan. 27, while deposits were up 15.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Bank deposits fell 306 billion rupees to 57.681 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 27, the supplement showed.

Outstanding loans fell 31.5 billion rupees ($636.4 million) to 43.513 trillion rupees during the two-week period.

Non-food credit rose 1.6 billion rupees to 42.682 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 33.1 billion rupees to 830.9 billion rupees during the period. ($1 =49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)