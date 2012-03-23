MUMBAI, March 23 Indian bank loans rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier as of two weeks to March 9, while deposits were up 13.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 791.5 billion rupees ($15.4 billion) to 44.87 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 9.

Non-food credit rose 785.3 billion rupees to 44.03 trillion rupees and food credit rose 6.3 billion rupees to 838.4 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 379.1 billion rupees to 58.53 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 9, the supplement showed. ($1 = 51.2 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)