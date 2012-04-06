April 6 Indian bank loans rose 17 percent from a year earlier as of two weeks to March 23, while deposits were up 13.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 1.25 trillion rupees ($24.5 billion) to 46.12 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 23.

Non-food credit rose 1.27 trillion rupees to 45.3 trillion rupees and food credit fell 25.3 billion rupees to 813 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 502.9 billion rupees to 59.04 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 23, the supplement showed.

($1 =51.06 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)