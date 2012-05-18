BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
May 4 Indian bank loans rose 17.3 percent from a year earlier as of May 4, while deposits grew 13.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.
Outstanding loans rose 263.9 billion rupees ($4.85 billion) to 46.44 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 4.
Non-food credit were also higher by 91.5 billion rupees to 45.45 trillion rupees and food credit rose 172.4 billion rupees to 988.9 billion rupees in the period.
Bank deposits rose 278.6 billion rupees to 60.6 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 4, the supplement showed.
($1 = 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.