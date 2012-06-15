MUMBAI, June 15 Indian bank loans rose 18.3 percent from a year earlier as of June 1, while deposits grew 14.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 641.1 billion rupees ($11.5 billion) to 47.12 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 1.

Non-food credit was higher by 572.7 billion rupees to 46 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 68.4 billion rupees to 1.12 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 794.8 billion rupees to 61.38 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 1, the supplement showed.

($1 = 55.7 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)