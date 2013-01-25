MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian bank loans rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Jan. 11, while deposits were up 13.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 155.8 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) to 50.4 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 11.

Non-food credit rose 167.2 billion rupees to 49.4 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 11.4 billion rupees to 1.06 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 613.5 billion rupees to 65.4 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 11, the supplement showed. ($1=53.7 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)