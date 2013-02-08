MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian bank loans rose 16 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Jan. 25, while deposits were up 13.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 84.3 billion rupees ($15.76 billion) to 50.5 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 25.

Non-food credit rose 91.4 billion rupees to 49.46 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 7.1 billion rupees to 1.06 trillion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits fell 114.8 billion rupees to 65.27 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 25, the supplement showed. ($1=53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)