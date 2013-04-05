MUMBAI, April 5 Indian bank loans rose 14.1 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to March 22, while deposits were up 14.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 820.2 billion rupees ($14.97 billion) to 52.63 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 22.

Non-food credit rose 896 billion rupees to 51.66 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 75.8 billion rupees to 964.2 billion rupees in the period.

Bank deposits rose 912.5 billion rupees to 67.51 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 22, the supplement showed. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)