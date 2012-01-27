MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian banks borrowed 10.50 billion rupees ($211 milllion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Jan. 25, the central bank said on Friday.

Banks can borrow from the MSF at 100 basis points higher than the RBI's key lending rate of 8.50 percent.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)