By Sumeet Chatterjee and Suvashree Dey Choudhury
MUMBAI, Aug 29 India's plan to increase voting
rights for shareholders in banks would improve management and
corporate governance and draw more investment, but it falls
short of lifting ownership restrictions or relinquishing the
government's stranglehold on most lenders.
New Delhi's reluctance to shed some of its 50-plus percent
stakes in state banks, which have a market share of 70 percent
and a bigger proportion of the sector's bad loans, means a big
chunk of lending remains exposed to political interference.
"The biggest risk in India for banks is the political risk,"
said Juergen Maiar, an Austria-based fund manager with
Raiffeisen Euroasien Aktien that owns Indian shares worth $300
million, including in public and private sector banks.
Still, in what is seen as a positive step towards reform,
India's parliament is expected soon to approve amendments to
banking laws that include raising the limit on shareholders'
voting rights in public and private sector banks.
However, the current parliamentary session, which ends on
Sept. 7, has been paralysed by a furore over a state auditor
investigation into coal block allocations, casting doubt over
the timing of a vote on the bill.
If approved, the cap on voting rights for investors in
private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank
would rise to 26 percent from 10 percent, and to 10
percent for government banks such as State Bank of India
from just 1 percent now.
"Higher voting rights will be good for investors. It will
help banks raise capital from investors. But in public sector
banks where the government shareholding is high it may not make
much difference," said R.K. Bansal, executive director at
state-run IDBI Bank.
The voting rights proposal was a key cause of last week's
two-day strike by roughly o ne million bank workers, mostly from
state banks, who oppose the government ceding any control.
"The government is trying to increase the influence of MNCs
(multinational corporations) over banks, both private and public
sector," said Vishwas Utagi, secretary of the All India Bank
Employees Association. "It's a threat for the banking sector and
the country."
India has struggled for years to reform and liberalise key
sectors such as banking, retail and insurance due to political
opposition, including from within the ruling Congress party.
Left unchanged is the limit that caps any single investor
from owning a minority stake of more than 5 percent in an Indian
bank, or 10 percent with central bank approval. The limit has
deterred investment in an industry in need of capital to meet
stricter buffer requirements for banks under the global Basel
III rules.
"Foreign players may get a little more interested as ...
it's a step in the right direction," said Abhay Gupte, senior
director at Deloitte India, referring to the plan to raise
voting rights.
STATE DOMINANCE
Advocates of reform say the increase in the voting rights
limit should be followed by other long-pending measures,
including cutting the government's holding in public sector
banks and issuing new bank licences. The last new bank licence
to a private firm was issued in 2004.
The government proposed in 2010 to issue more licences,
including to corporate houses, in a bid to expand access to
financial services in a country where more than half the
billion-plus population don't have a bank account.
"To attract new foreign investment you will have to open the
sector more," said Walter Rossini, a Milan-based portfolio
manager for Gestielle India, which manages about $200 million.
A government panel recommended in 1998 that it reduce
holdings in state banks to 33 percent from more than 50 percent.
The government's resistance to ceding its majority stakes was
reinforced by the 2008 global financial crisis.
Doing so would help banks tap local and overseas markets to
raise funds to meet the tougher new capital requirements and
improve operational performance, analysts say.
The Reserve Bank of India estimates state banks need to
raise about 4 trillion rupees ($72.4 billion) of equity to meet
Basel III capital rules by 2018, meaning India's
deficit-strapped government may ultimately have little choice
but to sell down some of its bank stakes.
MORE FORGIVING
Government dominance of state banks often leads to political
pressure to lend to favoured borrowers, including farmers. It
has also been using ownership clout to exercise influence on
operations including loan pricing and sectoral exposures.
State banks also tend to be forgiving when corporate
borrowers get into trouble, and a central bank deputy governor
recently said India's debt restructuring process is biased in
favour of state banks and big borrowers. A central bank panel
has proposed tighter rules around the process.
"Occasionally there are concerns about the government
exercising its ownership rights not through the established
channels which is the board mechanism but outside of the board,"
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said last month, responding to the
government's influence over state banks.
"I don't think that's a good example of corporate
governance."
A senior bureaucrat in the finance ministry's banking
division did not respond to a request for comment.
Bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 3.2 percent for
state banks at the end of March, compared with 2.2 percent for
private sector banks, according to the central bank. Soured
loans at State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, were
nearly double expectations in the June quarter.
"With the government as its biggest shareholder and not much
voting rights for investors, things like the waiver of farm
loans will continue," Maiar said, referring to state banks in
general. "The government even uses its power to tell these banks
to lower their lending rates."
($1 = 55.3 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury in
NEW DELHI; Editing by Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo)