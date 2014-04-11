A private security personnel stands guard outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bank shares fall 1.2 percent after a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) panel recommended a slew of measures, including potentially changing how lending rates are set for the sector, raising worries about overall profitability.

For the RBI report, click here

"Banks will have reservations against some of these recommendations of the panel as this could affect their margin management and thus overall profitability," an analyst tracking the sector said.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) is down 1.4 percent while State Bank of India is down 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)