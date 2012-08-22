If a million employees in the crucial banking sector stop work for two days and threaten more agitation, they have to justify their cause for inconveniencing tens of millions of customers across the country.

The United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella organisation under which a two-day nationwide protest is being organised, is opposed to reforms being considered by the government. They have several arguments.

Liberalising the sector to attract funds from private players will weaken the system, which weathered the 2008 global financial crisis remarkably well because it is well-regulated and dominated by public banks, says the union.

Also, proposed amendments to banking laws that include raising shareholders' voting rights limit in public banks to 10 percent from one percent will allow their representatives to sit on the board of banks, says J.P. Sharma, vice president, All India Bank Employees Association. "Social banking will be greatly affected".

For instance, private investors may oppose unprofitable rural ventures.

The protesters' concern for social responsibility seems genuine, but private capital is much needed for the economy, which faces its worst slowdown in almost a decade.

And some analysts feel the unions are really after their own financial well-being and retaining their influence.

"The changes in the banking laws can improve the health of the banks quite considerably," said D.H. Pai Panandiker, the head of New Delhi-based think tank the RPG Foundation.

"The unions fear if the government continues with the reforms their positions will weaken and it will lead to job losses."

Apart from opposing reforms, the unions are also demanding changes, including regulated working hours, a five-day working week, and revision of pensions.

Working at a bank is one of the more demanding government jobs. But this just shows how crucial the sector is. And if you compare it to private companies, the working schedules of public banks are better on most days.

With parliament repeatedly adjourned over allegations of wrongdoing by the government in coal block allocations, the protesters may have some time before both the upper and lower houses approve the proposed banking reforms.

But for any long-term solution to their concerns, the protesters should try a less disruptive method, outlining their genuine concerns so that millions of banking customers can support them.

