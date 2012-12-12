NEW DELHI Dec 12 The government has reached an agreement with the opposition for passing the banking amendment bill in parliament, P. Chidambaram, India's finance minister, told reporters on Wednesday.

The government is seeking parliamentary approval for amendments aimed at attracting more foreign investment into the banking industry, in the latest move by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to open up Asia's third largest economy. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar;Editing by Sunil Nair)