NEW DELHI Aug 21 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that the government was working to tighten up risk management in the banking sector.

Jaitley, in a speech, said that some recent incidents in the banking sector had been "disturbing" and expressed the hope that they would not be repeated.

He did not name any banks, but his comments followed the opening of an investigation into whether the head of state-controlled Syndicate Bank accepted bribes to roll over a loan to a steel company. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)