MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian telecoms investor Aditya
Birla Nuvo Ltd and retailer Future Group were among
the first big names to apply for licenses to run so-called
payments banks, under rules meant to put basic banking within
the reach of hundreds of millions.
Monday is the deadline for applications to run payments
banks - which cannot lend - but also for permits to run small
finance banks.
Indian authorities, including the central bank which will
award the licenses, hope the permits will further financial
inclusion, in a country where nearly half the population does
not have access to formal banking.
Aditya Birla Nuvo, which is the biggest shareholder in
India's third-biggest cellular carrier Idea Cellular Ltd
, said it plans to own 51 percent of the payments bank,
while Idea will own the remainder. Idea can later raise its
holding to 60 percent.
Future Group, one of India's biggest retailers, also said it
had applied on Monday for a payments bank permit.
Dozens of companies are expected to bid, as the country
hopes networks of mobile phone vendors, fuel stations and corner
stores can extend the reach of the banking system. Top Indian
telecommunications carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd has said
it would apply.
