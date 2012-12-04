(Adds details from report)
* Says slow growth, high interest rates & inflation remain a
challenge for banks
* Assumes high probability of systemic support by the
government
MUMBAI, Dec 4 Moody's said its outlook on the
Indian banking system over the next 12 months to 18 months
remains negative due to a challenging operating environment
which is likely to pressure banks' profits.
"This environment is characterized by slow economic growth,
high inflation, high interest rates, and a weak local currency,"
Vineet Gupta, a Moody's vice president and senior analyst said
in a statement released on Tuesday.
"We expect these factors to lead to a further deterioration
in asset quality, an increase in provisioning costs, and a fall
in profitability," he added.
The Indian economy grew by 5.3 percent in the September
quarter and is on track for its slowest growth in a decade for
the fiscal year that ends in March.
Moody's expects the high level of loan growth, at about 15
percent annually, to continue outstripping internal capital
generation, posing a challenge for Indian banks to maintain
capitalization at current levels, with some banks facing a need
to raise new capital externally. It was not immediately clear
what precisely the agency was referring to as external capital.
The ratings agency also said loan classification, especially
regarding restructured loans, as well as provisioning
requirement practices in India is weak.
"Loan classification and provisioning requirements mask the
extent of the banks' asset quality and capital challenges,"
Gupta said.
Moody's, however, continues to assume a high probability of
systemic support by the government which has already announced
its plans for capital infusions into some state-run banks.
The government will decide in the next few weeks how much
additional capital will be injected into state banks after
determining most such lenders will need additional funds,
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said in mid-November.
However, the combined injection of capital will not exceed
the 150 billion rupees ($2.73 billion) provided in the budget
for the fiscal year ending in March 2013, Chidambaram added.
Banking shares rose on Monday after TV channels reported the
government will take a decision on capital infusion this week.
The banking index was up 0.13 percent on Tuesday,
roughly in line with the broader market.
"If needed, Moody's believes that the government would
provide extraordinary support in the form of unsecured loans
and/or capital injections to both the public and the rated
private banks," it said in the report.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)