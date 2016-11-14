* Gujarat zone to ease international market access
By Krishna Merchant
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (IFR) - Banks are queuing up for licences
to open branches at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT
City), where they will have offshore market access to supply the
growing foreign-currency needs of Indian companies.
GIFT City is the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's dream to create an international financial centre in the
western state, where he was chief minister from 2001 to 2014.
So far, 10 banks have applied for licences to the Reserve
Bank of India. They include Bank of Baroda, Bank of India,
Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, IDFC Bank and RBL Bank, according
to a market source.
Yes Bank was the first to get a licence at GIFT City in July
last year. ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank,
ICICI Bank and State Bank of India have since also received
approvals to open branches.
"The GIFT City branch will enable us to cater to domestic
companies that need dollar resources," said the head of
financial markets at one of the latest applicants.
Banks that do not have overseas branch licences will be able
to offer a palette of offshore products to their clients from
GIFT.
"Yes Bank did not have a full-fledged branch overseas," said
Arun Agrawal, group president of international banking. "The
GIFT City branch has helped us in catering to the cross-border
requirement of clients in India and their overseas outfits."
OFFSHORE FINANCING
From the GIFT branch, banks will be able to offer foreign
currency loans, project finance, loan syndication, trade
finance, buyers' credit, and external commercial borrowings.
"We want to evaluate opportunities at the early stages and
harness benefits in the long term," said Rajiv Mohan, senior
executive vice president of balance sheet management unit and
treasury at Kotak Mahindra Bank, which was granted RBI approval
to open a branch at GIFT City in April.
Banks that already have branches at GIFT City plan to issue
dollar bonds to fund their operations.
"We intend to raise $400-$500 million in dollar bonds from
the GIFT City branch as part of our MTN programme in calendar
year 2017," said Yes Bank's Agrawal.
The private-sector bank also aims to participate in offshore
offerings of dollar bonds from Indian companies through its GIFT
branch.
Business transactions of International Financial Services
Centre (IFSC) banking units at GIFT City crossed the $1 billion
landmark in the year to October 2016. Yes Bank alone did $650
million of offshore transactions.
There is huge scope to relocate offshore business to India.
Offshore financial transactions from India totalled $50 billion
in 2015 and are expected to grow to $120 billion come 2025. Some
of these transactions can now be done onshore from the GIFT City
branch, said Dipesh Shah, head (IFSC & Strategy) at GIFT City.
"Given that opportunities from IFSC can be converted,
transactional volume has exponential potential, touching $10
billion over the next three years," said Kotak's Mohan.
Some banks are also using their GIFT City branches to become
active in offshore rupee, or Masala, bonds.
"The GIFT branch will enable us to act as underwriters and
arrangers for Masala bonds, just like any other foreign banks
like Credit Suisse and Nomura, and domestic private banks with
offshore branches like Axis Bank," said Agrawal.
This is likely to boost Masala bond issuance as more Indian
banks will be able to pitch for offshore rupee deals.
"We want to play a meaningful role in the Masala bond market
and be a part of such offshore transactions," said Agrawal.
Yes Bank was one of the arrangers for Indiabulls Housing
Finance's Masala bond issue in September.
Earlier, banks could only arrange Masala deals, but were not
able to underwrite them, unless they had access to a foreign
branch.
COST BENEFITS
Banks are eager to set up shop in GIFT City because obtaining
offshore branch licences is very difficult, according to one
banker.
So far only three private-sector banks have been awarded
offshore branch licences.
GIFT City also offers cost benefits. There is 100 percent
income tax exemption for the first five years and 50 percent
income tax exemption for the next five years. The branches had
to pay minimum alternate tax of 9 percent on profit from the
operations at the GIFT City branch, said Shah at GIFT City.
These branches will also be cheaper to run than overseas
ones, helping banks to keep their costs under control.
"Banks will be able to save costs on compliance,
infrastructure and administration, since it is cheaper to open a
branch in India, and manpower is easily available," said Manish
Vora, senior president and chief executive officer of IFSC
Banking Unit at Yes Bank.
Despite its early success, GIFT City still has a long road
ahead. For one, bankers are awaiting clarity on more taxation
matters.
"Withholding tax on interest has been clarified, while
clarification on dividends, royalties and service payments are
expected to follow," said Mohan at Kotak. "The tax and
regulatory regimes are important considerations for
international investors to operate from GIFT IFSC, which is
still work in progress."
GIFT City has the potential to become an international
financial centre.
"GIFT city is a new initiative in India, on the lines of the
financial and IT services hubs at Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, London
etc, and can become a regional financial hub," Mohan said.
Situated between the commercial city of Ahmedabad and the
state capital of Gandhinagar, GIFT City is looking to attract
both financial and IT services companies and aims to provide
half a million direct jobs and half a million indirect jobs by
2020.
