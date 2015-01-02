PUNE, India Jan 2 India's top bankers have
gathered in the western city of Pune in a one-of-a-kind huddle
to discuss long-pending reforms vital to improving the health of
ailing public sector banks in Asia's third-largest economy.
The country's more than two dozen inefficient state-run
banks have been constrained by a pile of bad loans and corporate
governance issues. They also lag their private sector rivals in
profitability.
For years, political interference and union opposition have
thwarted major reforms. Many industry observers remain sceptical
about big changes being implemented in the near future,
especially with the economy still recovering from its worst
slowdown since the 1980s.
If reformed, however, the country's mega state lenders offer
investors the best exposure to any sustained upswing in India's
economy.
"When the country is trying to achieve accelerated growth in
economic development it is absolutely essential that banking
reforms are thought about, deliberated upon and implemented
also," Hasmukh Adhia, financial services secretary in the
finance ministry, said on Friday.
Besides the heads of all public sector banks, the two-day
meeting ending on Saturday will also be attended by Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.
The issues to be discussed include industry consolidation,
restructuring of state banks for better efficiency and
governance, as well as asset quality.
Instead of "imposing any recommendation", the government and
central bank will be consulting with all stakeholders in the
state banking sector, Adhia told reporters in Pune.
State lenders recorded the highest level of stressed loans
at 12.9 percent of their total advances in September last year,
while the same ratio for private sector banks was at 4.4
percent, according to the latest central bank data.
State banks account for more than 70 percent of total
outstanding loans in the sector.
Public sector lenders are estimated to need as much as $60
billion in capital over the next four years to meet upcoming
global regulations and to build a buffer against rising bad
loans.
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ryan Woo)