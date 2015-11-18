(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Three years
after India's Kingfisher Airlines was grounded,
creditors are still fighting to recover loans extended to the
carrier backed by Vijay Mallya and squabbling over the tycoon's
Goan villa. A proposed overhaul of insolvency rules offers hope
to lenders that future disputes won't be such long-haul affairs.
India will get its first unified bankruptcy code if a draft
bill published on Nov. 4 becomes law. The proposal aims to deal
with troubled companies quickly, stop large shareholders from
stripping assets, and limit the role of the stagnant courts.
Change is overdue. The current system is fragmented and
dysfunctional. Tycoons typically stay in control of companies
long after a default. Reaching a decision to liquidate can take
many years. Meanwhile, incumbent managers remain in charge and
what value remains gets eroded.
Banks currently have some power to repossess fixed assets
but disputes over collateral are common. Other creditors are
worse off. The World Bank reckons creditors in the country
typically recover just 25.7 cents on the dollar, or one third
the average in high-income OECD countries. That's one reason why
India's corporate bond market remains tiny. Total issuance last
year was worth less than 3 percent of GDP, according to Thomson
Reuters.
The new code aims to wrap up the insolvency process within
180 days and give oversight of the company to an independent
professional. Creditors would stay their claims. If 75 percent
of creditors cannot agree to a sale or restructuring in that
time, liquidation would follow.
The new system will only work with proper implementation. It
might take India two years to pass the bill and create the
extensive infrastructure required, including a new regulator and
private companies to store information on company debts. Other
details need ironing out too - like whether the new code will
apply to cases currently stuck in the courts, such as
Kingfisher.
Success would allow the many Indian businesses that are
highly leveraged, but otherwise viable, to revive under new
ownership rather than staggering zombie-like through endless
court battles. And India's tycoons might finally have to learn
to give up control.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India published a draft Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill on
Nov. 4. The proposals, if implemented, would give the country
its first unified bankruptcy code.
- The new process would allow any creditor, when a default
takes place, to initiate an insolvency resolution process that
can run for up to 180 days. In this "calm down" period, an
insolvency professional would have oversight of the company.
Creditors would stay their claims and decide on whether to sell
the company as a going concern, restructure debts, or liquidate.
If 75 percent of creditors agree on a revival plan, it can
be implemented. Otherwise a company is automatically liquidated.
Implementation of the plan requires the creation of a new
insolvency regulator; several privately owned "information
utilities" that will store details of the debt, creditors, and
pledged loans of companies; and also a new class of insolvency
professionals.
- Comments and suggestions on the bill, which was assembled
by a group of government-appointed advisors, are due by Nov. 19.
The bill is expected to be introduced into parliament in the
budget session, early next year.
- Draft Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill: bit.ly/1H40eiw
- Reuters: India moves towards long-awaited bankruptcy
reform with draft bill
