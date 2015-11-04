MUMBAI Nov 4 India's government on Wednesday
published long-awaited proposals to overhaul an outdated and
overburdened bankruptcy process, calling for public comment on
what could become the country's first unified bankruptcy code.
The proposed bill aims to dramatically speed up decisions on
whether to save or liquidate ailing companies, in a move to curb
asset stripping and ensure higher recovery rates for creditors -
both key to fostering a modern credit market and increased
investment in India.
Currently, according to the report published on Wednesday,
lenders recover a paltry 20 percent of the value of debt.
If adopted, the changes would bring in "insolvency
professionals" to run the resolution process, and set up
creditor committees to reach a verdict on an ailing company's
future in up to 180 days, removing government involvement and
ending decades of judicial gridlock.
The group of experts who drafted the proposed changes, first
reported in full by Reuters last week, said a speedier
resolution would also help increase the number of firms that can
be restructured, rather than liquidated.
Comments and suggestions are due by Nov. 19, after which the
government will take a decision on the report and introduce it
in parliament. Committee members told Reuters last week that the
bill could be passed in the budget session, early next year.
