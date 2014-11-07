MUMBAI Most Indian state-run lenders saw their bad loans rise in their fiscal second quarter to end-September, with at least two top banks warning that the asset-quality deterioration would continue for the next two quarters.

Below are some facts on lenders' performance in the three months to September 30. For the main story, see

* Bank of Baroda Ltd, India's No. 2 lender by assets, on Friday reported its quarterly net profit declined about 6 percent from a year earlier, missing estimates, and its gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans rose to 3.32 percent from 3.11 percent in the June quarter.

* Syndicate Bank Ltd said on Friday net profit fell by a third. Its gross NPA ratio rose to 3.43 percent at end-September from 2.97 percent in the previous quarter.

* Vijaya Bank reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit, but gross NPA ratio rose to 2.85 percent from 2.68 percent in June quarter. Corporation Bank saw its gross NPA rising to 4.45 percent from 3.96 percent in the June quarter.

* United Commercial Bank Ltd reported a sharp rise in gross bad loans ratio to 5.2 percent from 4.31 percent a quarter earlier. It's net profit fell from a year earlier. Bank of Maharashtra reported a sharp rise in gross NPA ratio to 4.83 percent from 4.23 in the previous quarter.

* United Bank of India, which has the highest gross NPA ratio among Indian state-run lenders, saw the ratio rising to 10.78 percent from 10.49 percent as advances declined. Gross bad loans in absolute terms fell marginally from a quarter earlier.

* Among the other leading state-owned banks, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank and Canara Bank previously reported their bad loans rising in the September quarter from the previous three months.

* Top private sector lender ICICI Bank also saw its bad loans rise in the September quarter.

* State Bank of India, the nation's biggest lender accounting for nearly a quarter of the loans, reports results next week. Two of its associate banks have reported higher bad loans for the September quarter.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)